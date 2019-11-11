First Mothercare and now Mamas & Papas set to close in Milton Keynes

Days after the collapse of Mothercare, Mamas & Papas has announced the closure of its store in Milton Keynes.

The baby clothing and pram retailer will close the store at Kingston along with five other outlets in the UK, making a total of 73 staff instantly redundant.

Mamas & Papas MK

Bosses say in-store sales are dwindling due to more customers choosing to shop online.

Mamas & Papas chief executive Riccardo Cincotta said: “These actions are always difficult but they are also necessary in a challenging market to ensure Mamas & Papas achieves its considerable future potential.

“We remain fully focused on maintaining our position as the UK’s most popular nursery brand.

“We will continue to review our store portfolio in the light of customers’ changing behaviour and we remain fully committed to an omni-channel offering that reflects their evolving needs."

Mamas & Papas

Just a few miles away at the centre:mk, Mothercare has launched its 'everything must go' sale after the company announced on November 4 that it was going into administration.

The move put 2,500 jobs at risk all over the country.

Mothercare has been the UK's number one retailer for prams, pushchairs, car seats, baby clothes, maternity clothes, nursery furniture, toys and gifts and has been a staple on the high street since 1961.

The stock clearance sale at the MK store began on Friday.

A Mothercare spokesman said: “This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced. Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping! We’d also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand.”