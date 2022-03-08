First new 'build to rent' flats unveiled in Central Milton Keynes costing up to £1,825 a month

A new 'build to rent' development of 294 furnished apartments is ready to open its first showhomes for viewings.

Prices at The Almere start at £1,215pcm for a one bedroom apartment. Rent for a two bedroom flat starts at £1,490, while people wanting three bedrooms will pay from £1,825pcm.

The development consists of two tall buildings, one of them 17 storeys high, and was built on former waste land adjacent to The Hub and opposite Sainsbury's.

The Almere apartments

A spokesman said: "Living at The Almere is more than just the apartment, it comes with its own set of exclusive perks. A co-working space with private pods, a private dining area for hosting friends, outdoor terraces complete with BBQs, pet friendly services, including dog walking, as well as a secure underground car park, to name a few.

"From residents' lounges, co-working space to popping up to the residents garden for sunrise yoga, or a family games night in the amenity space; The Almere offers something for everyone. "

Each apartment comes fully furnished with handpicked interiors and residents can choose from a palette of winter, spring, summer or autumn colours.

The Almere will be opening its doors to residents officially later this year, but there are show apartments ready for viewing from the 10th March. You can book a viewing here.

A living area in the showhome