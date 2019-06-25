First of a kind nursery opens in Milton Keynes complete with rooftop garden, ninja gym and its own nutritionist

A unique new nursery in Milton Keynes boasts a rooftop garden and over 14,000 square feet of gym facilities.

Nurseries by Gymfinity Kids launches in Milton Keynes this month.

The rooftop garden at Gymfinity Kids nursery in MK

The new nursery is located next to the Stadium MK (above DW Fitness First) and offers spaces to children from 2 years old.

It will open five days a week from 7am-7pm for 52 weeks of the year. The company claims it is the first nursery of its kind is now open for families to visit and have personal tours to view the facilities, which include a modern rooftop garden and 14,000 sq. ft gym facilities.

National nursery manager, Heidi Quiambao, said: “Every child that walks through our doors is unique in the way they learn, develop and grow. To make sure we deliver the perfect balance of support for each of them, we provide childcare that is rooted in our three pillars: Nourishment, Development, Movement.”

As well as delivering a high standard of Early Years Foundation stage education, the new nursery is collaborating with expert children's nutritionist Sarah Almond-Bushell to provide a balanced menu.

The MK nursery is the first Gymfinity branch in the UK

Children's nutritionist, Sarah said: “A nutritious, balanced diet is one of the key ingredients to a healthy lifestyle, so your little ones grow up with all the energy they need.”

Children will also have access to the gymnastics and ninja club at Gymfinity Kids which has a wide range of traditional gymnastics equipment including beams, bars and vaults, as well as a giant foam pit, monkey bars and trampolines.

Nursery staff have already been busy ahead of the opening, and MK nursery manager, Zoe Miles, said: “All our staff have undertaken many hours of training and are committed to enriching self-esteem, building confidence and nurturing children day in day out whilst delivering our innovative curriculum.”

Milton Keynes will be the first nurseries by Gymfinity Kids to open in the UK.