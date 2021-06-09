First old-fashioned fishmongers shop opens in Milton Keynes town

Newport Pagnell has netted a great catch in its High Street - in the form of MK's first specialist fishmonger's shop.

Daniel's Fish is a young family-run business that wants to share the pleasure and health benefits of eating fresh fish with other.

Owner Daniel Stroisaid: "We work with only a few hand picked select suppliers to give customers the very best quality fresh fish (cod, haddock, mackerel, salmon, trout etc) and smoked fish (cod, haddock, mackerel, salmon ) and shellfish (clams, crab, lobster, mussels, prawns, whelks, winkles, cockles etc) .

Daniel in his shop

"We bring wild fish straight from the boat and fresh farmed fish because we want people to enjoy their fish as fresh as possible.”

As well as serving customers, Daniel’s Fish delivers to people's doors in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas, and can also source fish to order.

Their website https://danielsfish.co.uk/ even includes a string of fish recipes.

Fishmongers were a common sight in High Streets decades ago, when people shopped for their food on a daily basis, but they died out as more and more large supermarkets opened.

Daniel's Fish is in Newport Pagnell High Street