First peek of posh new rooftop restaurant soon to open in Milton Keynes

A new rooftop restaurant is to open in Central Milton Keynes this September.

The Unity Sky Lounge will be the city’s first al fresco rooftop venue and is described as a “multi-purpose destination” to bring together together community, business and leisure.

It will also champion social connectedness and environmental consciousness, with the al fresco terrace nestled amongst greenery,

The menu will feature the finest dishes and a selection of signature drinks, including seasonal cocktails and English wine. There will also be a menu of small plates designed for sharing.

An array of vegetarian, meat and fish dishes will be on offer, with highlights including Devon hand- picked crab salad with apple and cucumber, Isle of Wight tomatoes with olive oil, sourdough and salt, braised Berkshire pork with tomatoes, red wine and honey, and cured duck ham with asparagus and rapeseed emulsion.

For those with a sweet tooth, Unity Sky Lounge will offer a selection of mouth-watering desserts including lemon posset with vanilla shortbread, torched peach with mango and tarragon and chocolate fondant with vanilla ice cream, roasted white chocolate and honeycomb.

Guests can indulge in the classic cocktails, all reimagined with a modern twist, or, try something new with signature creations unique to Unity Sky Lounge. From Sky High, made with Pinkster gin, Cointreau grenadine, egg white waste from kitchen and lime juice to Thyme For Gin with local gin, lemon and thyme syrup from the kitchen waste, lemon juice and soda - the whole menu prides itself on lowering waste without compromising on flavour.

Rhodri Adrian, account director for Restaurant Associates said: “Unity Sky Lounge is a sophisticated evening venue with a menu of small plates designed for sharing, allowing diners to enjoy the fun yet relaxed ambience, making it the perfect place to catch up and unwind with friends, or celebrate late into the night for a special occasion.

“We are confident that Unity Sky Lounge will become a coveted venue for both locals and visitors and look forward to welcoming everyone to experience the stylish, relaxed yet sophisticated venue”.

The Unity Place building, which is off the V6 Grafton Street near the Central rail station, cost £150m to build and part of it will house the new Santander UK technology hub.

The remainder of it will be co-working spaces but at the centre will be a large public space featuring a new Urban Food Market, selling food and drinks from around the world, including Indian, Turkish, Japanese and European dishes.

It will even have its own brewery selling Toast Ale, which is made from surplus fresh bread from the on-site bakery.

There will be regular music and entertainment and even parent and toddler coffee mornings held there, making it a multi-purpose destination.

Eco features have been incorporated throughout the building, including rainwater harvesting, extensive solar panels, the use of recycled materials and even an exercise track on the roof.

