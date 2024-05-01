First support group for adults with ADHD meets at pub in Milton Keynes tonight
A new support group for adults with ADHD in Milton Keynes is holding a meeting at a city pub tonight (Wednesday).
Anyone is welcome to attend, whether they have an official diagnosis or not, and it will be a chance to share experiences and learn valuable coping strategies, said the organiser, who is called Pat.
She said: “Having ADHD myself, I have learned that support comes in many forms and can be invaluable. Diagnosed at 41, I spent years navigating challenges and creating my own support structures. With earlier support, I believe I could have excelled more quickly. I'm dedicated to helping others find their support sooner.”
Pat recently launched the Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group, with the goal of fostering a sense of community and understanding among peers facing similar challenges.
Tonight’s meeting is being held at Halley's Comet Pub, Bradwell Road, Bradville, MK13 7AW, from 6pm to 9pm.
Members can find solace and solidarity among fellow members who understand the intricacies of living with ADHD, as well as exchanging insights and coping mechanisms.
Meetings will be held on first Wednesday of every month. Full details are listed on the group's website page, where people can also contact them through to confirm attendance.
A Facebook group has been set up, which can be found here.
Pat said: “We understand attending a new group in an unfamiliar location can be daunting. If you're feeling anxious, reach out to us via the contact form, we can arrange to meet you outside the pub so that you don't have to come in on your own."