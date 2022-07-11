First time buyers urged to act fast as 'help to buy' scheme homes are being snapped up swiftly in Milton Keynes

Barratt Homes has developments at Brooklands and Fairfields and they include apartments designed for first time buyers.

The company’s sales director Alison Raine said: “Help to Buy is an excellent helping hand. With only a handful of properties benefitting from the scheme still available at our MK developments, we’re recommending house hunters to act fast.

Fairfields currently has one and two bedroom apartments starting from £216,995, while Brooklands has one and two bedroom homes starting from £217,995.

Barratt homes at Brooklands

With Help to Buy, first time buyers can purchase a home with just a 5% deposit and a 75% mortgage. The remaining 20% is funded by an equity loan, interest-free for the first five years and repayable on the sale on the home.

The scheme is only available until the end of 2022.