First train travels on new East West rail line between Milton Keynes and Oxford

Footage has this week been released of the first train to travel on East West Rail’s brand new Milton Keynes to Oxford line.

But it was a commercial freight train and passengers will have to wait many more months before they too can benefit from the super-speedy connection,

The train travelled along the East West Rail line as part of its journey into a new strategic rail freight interchange in Northampton shortly after 1pm yesterday (Monday June 16).

It started at Didcot and came onto the new infrastructure at Oxford, travelling the 35 miles to Milton Keynes to connect with the West Coast Main Line.

The journey marked the first time East West Rail infrastructure has been used for commercial freight, after many months of signaller training and train driver learning since the £1.2bn railway was completed in October 2024.

The first first test train completed a successful run between MK and Oxford in October last year, reaching top speeds of 100mph on some sections of the newly-built route. It means people will be able to travel between the two cities with a journey time of around 35 minutes.

However, Network Rail and the chosen route operator Chiltern Railways are both keeping vague about the date passenger services will launch, saying only it will be “later this year”.

The inaugural journey was part of a dual first, as it also saw the entry into service of Maritime Transport’s Northampton Gateway terminal. This Easter, Network Rail completed its work there to join the 35-acre freight facility directly to the West Coast Main Line via the Northampton Loop.

Gary Walsh, Director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: “Running the first commercial freight train into Northampton Gateway using East West Rail infrastructure is a big step forward. The new rail link has been designed to let trains move in and out at speeds of up to 40mph, which is much faster than usual for freight terminals.

This means less disruption to passenger services and a smoother, more efficient railway overall. It’s a great example of how smart infrastructure can support greener transport and decrease the number of heavy goods vehicles on our roads.”

John Bailey, managing director of Intermodal, Maritime Transport, said: "The arrival of our first service via EWR is an important step in expanding UK rail freight capacity, providing businesses with a direct, low-carbon route from Southampton to the heart of the UK’s golden logistics triangle. This development demonstrates how infrastructure and private-sector investment can deliver a more efficient and sustainable supply chain, while easing pressure on a congested road network."

The twin milestones are a significant moment for East West Rail, a programme designed to improve the connectivity between Oxford and Cambridge.

The first of three phases of East West Rail is a new £1.2bn section of railway which will restore train services between Oxford and Milton Keynes for passengers and goods – also known as Connection Stage One.

Now more frequent trains are running on the East West Rail route, Network Rail is reminding local people to stay safe in and around the railway.

Its safety rules are: Never walk on or cross the tracks, don’t interact with any railway infrastructure, including overhead lines and power supplies, use level crossings correctly and respect safety barriers where applicable.