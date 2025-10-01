First wedding dance teacher based near Buckingham celebrates 15 years in business

A woman who set up a business to help couples with the first dance at their wedding is celebrating 15 years since its founding.

Alison Brewerton, who is based near Buckingham, founded The Love of Dance in 2010, while teaching for a ballroom and Latin dance company.

Alison has been teaching and choreographing dance for more than 20 years, for singers, in music videos, in cabarets and for promotional events.

Since founding The Love of Dance she has helped hundreds of couples make their first dance together as man and wife that extra bit special.

Alison Brewerton has helped hundreds of couples prepare for their first wedding dance since setting up her business 15 years ago. Pic: Mike Edwards.

“Some of my clients go for a nice simple, romantic foxtrot around the room, whilst others go for the non-traditional route and blend in music which isn’t so traditional,” Alison explained.

“I love it when a couple comes with an unusual brief because they want to do something really memorable and fun.

“One that stands out is a routine starting with Dirty Dancing, then moving on to MC Hammer Can’t Touch this, finishing with Black Eyed Peas and I Got A Feeling.

“It was not for everyone, but it was totally fitting their personalities!”

Alison, who is also a qualified mat pilates instructor, said many couples often made the mistake of leaving planning for their wedding dance until the last minute.

“Learning to dance for a wedding needs planning well in advance to give the body and mind time to absorb movement into the muscle memory,” Alison said.

“I recommend starting lessons no less than six months ahead, and it will be a part of the planning process that won’t cost wasted money - the skill and investment of learning to dance properly together will see them through beyond the wedding.”

Alison has also taken her first wedding dance programme online, helping couples from countries including the United States and Australia with their wedding preparations.

Alison will be exhibiting her business at the Furtho Manor Farm Wedding Show near Cosgrove on Saturday October 5.

