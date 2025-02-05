Fit and healthy dogs needed to become canine blood donors in Milton Keynes

More lifesaving dogs are desperately needed to become blood donors in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pet Blood Bank UK is currently appealing for dogs to come forward to become donors to help city vets save more lives.

Milton Keynes Vet Group is one of the charity’s host venues and they are looking for happy, healthy, and confident dogs to register for sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service, but for dogs. They collect blood donations from donor dogs across the UK which then go towards helping to save the lives of other dogs in need.

Donor dog Roxy pictured after a session

Every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs.

Dogs in Milton Keynes, as well as all dogs across the UK, have access to the lifesaving blood should they ever need it, so it really is a vital service.

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of 1 and 8, and be fit and healthy. It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people and having new experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation itself only takes five to 10 minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35 to 40 minutes. Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss, and attention throughout their appointment. They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being a lifesaver.

Just like people, dogs have different blood types and when they need a transfusion, a unit of the same blood type should be given. Dogs can either be DEA 1 positive or DEA 1 negative, and Pet Blood Bank manages its service very carefully by blood type to ensure there is always enough stock of each blood type.

Only 30% of dogs eligible to donate in the UK have the negative blood type. Demand for this blood type is also very high because it can be given to any dog in an emergency.

Therefore, Pet Blood Bank is also calling for certain breeds to come forward, as they are more likely to have his vital blood type. These breeds include German Shepherds, Dobermanns, Flat and Curly Coated Retrievers, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Boxers, Old English Sheepdogs, and Weimaraners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pet Blood Bank plans to continue visiting Milton Keynes every two to three months, so owners are encouraged to register their dogs.

If you are interested in registering your dog at the next donation session at Milton Keynes Vet Group on Saturday 15 February, visit here or call 01509 232222.

Dog donor criteria

 Fit and healthy

 Happy, confident, and enjoys meeting new people

 Between one and eight years old

 Weigh more than 25kg

 Have a good temperament

 Have never travelled outside of the UK and Ireland

 Not on any medication

Breeds of dog more likely to have the rarer negative blood type

 Airedale Terrier

 American Bulldog

 Basset Hound

 Bearded Collie

 Border Collie

 Boxer

 Curly Coated Retriever

 Dobermann

 Dogue de Bordeaux

 English Bull Terrier

 Flat Coated Retriever

 German Shepherd

 Greyhound

 Lurcher

 Old English Sheepdog

 Saluki

 Weimaraner