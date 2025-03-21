The Grade II listed property on Silver Street in the town is on the market with estate agents Connells, with an asking price of £550,000.
It was designed by Derek Walker, chief architect of the Milton Keynes Development Corporation, and is described as a fine example of 1970s architecture.
It features five bedrooms, a new roof which was added last year, a large courtyard garden and a first floor balcony.
The property has floor to ceiling glass rooms, allowing lots of natural light inside, and has a range of accommodation across three floors.
