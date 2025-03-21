Five-bed house with iconic 1970s design on sale now in Stony Stratford

By Neil Shefferd
Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:14 BST
A five-bed house with an iconic 1970s design is on sale now in Stony Stratford.

The Grade II listed property on Silver Street in the town is on the market with estate agents Connells, with an asking price of £550,000.

It was designed by Derek Walker, chief architect of the Milton Keynes Development Corporation, and is described as a fine example of 1970s architecture.

It features five bedrooms, a new roof which was added last year, a large courtyard garden and a first floor balcony.

The property has floor to ceiling glass rooms, allowing lots of natural light inside, and has a range of accommodation across three floors.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

An outside view of the Grade II listed property on Silver Street in Stony Stratford, which is currently on the market with Connells

1. Silver Street - Outside view

An outside view of the Grade II listed property on Silver Street in Stony Stratford, which is currently on the market with Connells Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The entrance hall at the five-bed property on Silver Street

2. Silver Street - Entrance hall

The entrance hall at the five-bed property on Silver Street Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The lounge at the property on Silver Street is described as 'an irregular shaped room'

3. Silver Street - Lounge

The lounge at the property on Silver Street is described as 'an irregular shaped room' Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen at the property on Silver Street

4. Silver Street - Kitchen

The kitchen at the property on Silver Street Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Grade II
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice