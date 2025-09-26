Five-bed property with private garden on sale now in Milton Keynes

The three-storey property on Maritime Way is on sale now with Nash Estate Agents, with its main features being that it consists of five double bedrooms and four bathrooms.
It also features a kitchen and breakfast room, a private rear garden and a driveway with space for up to six cars.
Take a look around the property with our gallery below.
1. Maritime Way - Outside view
An outside view of the property on Maritime Way, which is on the market with an asking price of £745,000 Photo: Nash Estate Agents
2. Maritime Way - Garden
The property includes a private rear garden, which is described as having a leafy view Photo: Nash Estate Agents
3. Maritime Way - Reception area
The property features multiple large reception areas, which are described as ideal for both relaxing family time and entertaining guests Photo: Nash Estate Agents
4. Maritime Way - Reception area
The estate agents have described Maritime Way as a substantial modern family home in one of Milton Keynes most desirable settings Photo: Google Street View