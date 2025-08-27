Five Milton Keynes restaurants get new ratings for their food hygiene
The Spice Village, at Benbow Court, Shenley Church End, was handed a top five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 21.
And Abbey Hill Golf Club, at Monks Way, Two Mile Ash, was given a score of four on July 22.
Mr Beans Coffee House in The Square at Wolverton was rated four out of five after an inspection on July 17, while Akasaka at 466 Exchange House Cbx1, Midsummer Boulevard in Central Milton Keynes was awarded a three.
The Subway takeaway in Benbow Court, Shenley Church End has been rated as four.
The latest updates mean that of Milton Keynes's 507 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 390 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.