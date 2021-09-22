Five mobile Covid testing units set up at Milton Keynes secondary school after high number of cases among pupils

Shenley Brook End school has been asked by public health officials to host five mobile Covid testing units on site due to the number of its pupils currently testing positive for the virus.

Headteacher Chris Holmwood sent out an urgent email to all parents yesterday (Tuesday) seeking consent for their children to be tested.

The parents had all been asked to carry out home tests on pupils last weekend and a large number of positive results were reported.

Five mobile testing units will be rolled into the school

The email states: "Public Health England have requested that we host their Mobile Testing Units on site from tomorrow for five days to test as many students as possible in years 7 to 11.

"This is due to the increasing amount of positive tests we have reported, especially those who have tested positive but have no symptoms."

Shenley Brook End is the only school in MK to have these vans in place for enforced testing.

Any pupil who has had a positive test result in the past 90 days will be exempt. All younger Year 7 children will need to be accompanied by a parent or carer while the test is being carried out.

The vans will be in place for five school days.