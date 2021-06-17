Five more free food larders to be set up in Milton Keynes

Five more free food larders are to be set up in Mk by the council's Labour and Lib Dem Progressive Alliance.

People can pay a small fee to join a food larder, then take what they need.

The initiative reduces food waste as all the goods are donated by food producers, manufacturers and suppliers as surplus to requirements.

A community food larder

Aside from food, the larders offer a place to chat, socialise and even access additional support services.

The alliance will be working with SOFEA (South Oxfordshire Food and Education Alliance) to set up the new larders and the locations have yet to be decided.

There are currently larders in Wolverton, Shenley Brook End, Downs Barn and Bletchley, but the councillors are keen to have more locations throughout Milton Keynes.

Councillor Jane Carr, Liberal Democrat Cabinet member for tackling inequalities and child poverty, said: “A key pillar of the Progressive Alliance is tackling child poverty, because every child deserves a good start in life; these larders will be invaluable in helping that become a reality.”