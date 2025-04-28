Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five overnight closures have been announced on the A5 as part of National Highways latest roadworks update.

The first of these is an ongoing long-running closure in both directions from the Watling Street Roundabout to the A4146 junction, expected to last until June 10.

The closure runs nightly from 8pm to 6am with carriageway and lane closures, plus two-way traffic signals and diversion routes, due to construction improvements and upgrades on behalf of National Highways, with moderate delays of between 10 and 30 minutes expected.

The second ongoing long-running closure is from midnight to 6am, with lane closures in place southbound at Little Brickhill through until August 31 for carriageway reconstruction and renewal works.

Further works on the A5 are taking place nightly through until May 3, with carriageway and lane closures and diversion routes in place in both directions between the Flying Fox and Kelly’s Kitchen roundabouts for horticulture works, with moderate delays of between 10 and 30 minutes likely.

There will be lane closures in both directions on the A5 from 8pm on April 28 to 5am on May 3, between Abbey Hill and the Redmoor roundabout for drainage work on behalf of National Highways.

Finally, lane closures will be in place between 8pm on April 28 and 5am on April 29 for signage maintenance on the A5 northbound between the Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout and H10 Bletcham Way.

Four sets of overnight roadworks are also scheduled on the M1 next month, with the first from 10pm on April 30 to 5am on May 1, southbound between junctions 14 and 15, with lane closures in place for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

Then from 10pm on May 6 until 5am the next morning, lane closures will be in place for signage works on behalf of Traffix in both directions at the Newport Pagnell approaches.

Lane closures are also due to be in place between 10pm on May 8 and 5am the following morning, northbound between junctions 13 and 14, for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations.

Finally on the M1, overnight works are scheduled between 10pm on May 9 and 5am the following morning, northbound between junctions 14 and 15, with lane closures in place for carriageway reconstruction and renewal works on behalf of National Highways.

Carriageway and lane closures and diversion routes are also due to be in place on the A45 nightly between 10pm on May 6 and 5am on May 10, where it meets the M1 southbound at junctions 14 and 15, for carriageway reconstruction and renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

