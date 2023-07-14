Five venues including the main kitchen at the prison in Milton Keynes handed new hygiene ratings
Five venues including the main kitchen at the prison in Milton Keynes have been handed new hygiene ratings.
HMP Woodhill Main Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at HM Prison, Wisewood Road, Woodhill, was given a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 7, the FSA website shows.
It means that of Milton Keynes' 456 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 339 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Other establishments with new rating included a Milton Keynes pub which was also handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
> The White Hart, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1 Gun Lane, Sherington, was given the new rating, after assessment on June 5.
> The Red Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at 11 Lock View Lane, Bletchley, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 8.
It means that of Milton Keynes' 126 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 90 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
> Mama Africa, a takeaway at 27 Farthing Grove, Netherfield, was given a three-out-of-five food after assessment on June 6.
> And S Deen Kebabish, a takeaway at 2 Chandos Place, Bletchley, was given a score of four on June 8.
It means that of the city’s 241 takeaways with ratings, 64% are rated five and none have zero ratings.
The ratings reflect the standard of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection and is not a guide to food quality.
The scheme helps you choose where to eat out by giving clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.