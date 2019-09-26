Five-year-old boy from Milton Keynes has Disneyland dream shattered after Thomas Cook collapse

The latest victim of the Thomas Cook crisis is a five-year-old Milton Keynes boy whose family has been saving vouchers for two years to get him to Disneyland.

Leanne Jones and her partner Andy Payne asked friends and relatives to give them and their children Thomas Cook travel vouchers instead of presents for every birthday and Christmas.

Their aim was to get their son Harrington, who is crazy about Aladdin, to Disneyland Paris over Christmas so he could finally meet his hero.

But when Thomas Cook crashed on Monday, the company admitted that their carefully-saved vouchers were now absolutely worthless.

“If I had actually booked the holiday we would be protected through ATOL," said Leanne, who also has an 18-month-old son called Hudson.

"But we were just waiting to save up a little bit more before we booked... We've lost everything."

She has now launched a crowdfunding appeal for the £1000 she needs to replace the vouchers.

In the meantime she has had to explain to little Harrison that he may not be able to meet Aladdin at Christmas.

“I tried to explain about the company going bust but he was too young to understand. He thinks somebody stole his vouchers and he keeps asking when he is going to get them back,” she said.

The family also has a Disneyland savings pot at their Caldecotte home and Harrington, who puts in his 50p pocket money, carries it around with him every day.

The youngster has been mad about Aladdin since Leanne read him the book when he was 18 months old.

“He talks about Aladdin all the time. He loves the way he can do magic and set the genie free,” Leanne added.

You can donate to Leanne's appeal online here.