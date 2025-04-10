Five-year-old Milton Keynes twin tragically dies from mystery causes during sleepover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The death of a twin five-year-old boy having a sleepover at his grandmother’s home remains a total mystery despite a full inquest.

The coroner heard this week that despite a detailed post mortem examination on the young boy’s body, no cause for his death could be found.

Karim-Mihail Sima died on February 19 last year. Senior Coroner for Berkshire, Heidi Connor, said that Karim was from Milton Keynes, but on the night he died, he and his twin were staying the night with their grandmother in Reading.

Ms Connor said: "It has not been possible to identify a cause of death. The law requires an inquest when we do not have a cause of death."

Am ambulance was called but little Karim sadly could not be revived

The coroner heard from a police report detailing the account of Karim's grandmother, that Karim and his twin brother had been staying at his grandmother's property in Reading during the half-term holiday after being dropped off by their parents who live in MK..

The twins both suffered from breathing difficulties, the coroner heard.

On the night Karim passed away, his grandmother slept by Karim's feet and turned both children over at around midnight as they were both breathing heavily - a regular practice every night due to their breathing difficulties, the coroner heard.

Karim's grandmother said: "I don't remember hearing the twins again that night. I don't know why I didn't hear anything again."

On the morning of February 19 last year, Karim was found unresponsive, the inquest in Reading was told.

Samantha Holden, a pathologist, was asked if there was anything found from an examination of Karim's lungs that might explain his cause of death.

She said: "To the naked eye examination no, nothing significant. Looking down microscope there were some changes but again nothing that would account for Karim's death."

The pathologist echoed similar sentiments regarding Karim's heart, blood vessels, gastrointestinal system and other areas of his body.

Ms Holden said these kinds of incidents were sadly quite common.

Concluding the inquest, Ms Connor said Karim and his twin brother were staying at their grandmother's home in Reading. She slept in a bedroom with the boys to keep an eye on them during the night.

She woke up on February 19 to find Karim unresponsive. She and another relative called an ambulance and tried to resuscitate him. Karim was declared dead at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, the coroner said.

She ruled that despite a detailed paediatric post-mortem examination report, it was not possible to identify a cause of death.

Ms Connor added: "The exact cause of the death is unknown but the circumstances make this death likely to be the result of natural, but unknown causes."