Flamin’ hot fundraisers sought for Medical Detection Dogs Firewalk Challenge

Medical Detection Dogs’ first ever firewalk is taking place at its training Centre in Great Horwood, 24th February 2023 at 5:30pm, and you could be there to walk the coals!

Hosted by the UK’s leading firewalk company, you will get an empowering briefing and training session to safely and confidently walk across hot coals reaching temperatures of over 1000 degrees Fahrenheit! No experience needed and you can be a solo walker or join as part of a team with your friends, family, or why not get your coworkers involved?

Medical Detection Dogs is a local based charity, and for the past 15 years has been training dogs’ noses to save and change lives with their amazing sense of smell.

Medical Alert Assistance Dogs provide crucial warnings for people with conditions like PoTS, Type 1 diabetes and Addison’s Disease when they are about to have a medical emergency. This not only saves their life, but gives them greater independence and confidence.

You can be a part of this life-saving mission by participating in the Firewalk and contributing to the charity’s ongoing efforts for the next 15 years – and beyond!

With entertainment and food at the fiery event, Medical Detection Dogs is encouraging fundraisers to bring their family and friends to cheer them on, and enjoy what will be an exciting evening supporting the work of the charity.

Aside from an amazing achievement, you will get a dedicated fundraising pack full of ideas on how to maximise your fundraising, a certificate and photos of you walking to share and remember the event.

It is £15 to take part, and additional sponsorship towards the incredible work of the charity from family and friends is encouraged.

Think you can handle the heat? Sign up here