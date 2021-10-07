Flood-prone road to be closed for three days for drainage works in Milton Keynes

A section of the B526 through Gayhurst will be closed from 25 October for three days between 9:30am to 3:30pm to carry out essential drainage works.

This busy section of road regularly floods after a heavy downpour so the highway teams will be carrying out high pressure jetting of the gullies (road drains).

They will also cut through roots that have grown into the pipes from nearby trees which limits the capacity of the drain to carry away surface water.

The road is prone to flooding

Other maintenance works whilst the road closure is in place, says MK Council. These works include refreshing the white road lining markings, cutting back overgrown vegetation and repairing culverts (a tunnel under the road to carry water).

Highway inspectors will check the condition of the road surface and if there are any defects such as potholes, these will be repaired at the same time.

Cabinet Member for Public Realm, Councillor Lauren Townsend said: "By coordinating these essential repairs under one road closure we’re making the most of the council’s resources whilst limited the inconvenience to local residents and road users.”