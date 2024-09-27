Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flood warnings remain in place across Milton Keynes today, despite forecasts suggest the weather turning drier and brighter.

Although no Met Office weather warnings are currently in place across Milton Keynes, several flood warnings are still valid.

Meanwhile flood warnings remain in place for the area close to the River Great Ouse and River Ouzel at Newport Pagnell.

The areas most at risk in Newport Pagnell according to the Environment Agency are Alexandra Drive, Ranelagh Gardens, Gladstone Close, Osterley Close, Glenwoods, Station Road, High Street, Wolverton Road, Westbury Lane, Lakes Lane, Willen Road, Mill Street, Tickford Street and Priory Street.

Archive image from Google Street View of the River Ouzel, which is covered by one of several flood warnings still in place across Milton Keynes this morning

A separate warning is in place for low lying areas close to the rivers, covering Caldecote Lane, Willen Road, River Side, Toll House, Woad Farm, Sherington Road and Gallards Farm in Newport Pagnell, and Ravenstone Mill in Ravenstone.

The River Ouzel at Bletchley and Caldecotte is also covered by a flood warning, with the areas most at risk being Mill Road, Watling Street and Belvedere Lane.

There is a flood warning in place for the River Ouzel at Simpson, Woolstone, Middleton and Willen, covering Millholm Rise and Simpson Road in Simpson, Walton Hall and Mill Lane in Woolstone, Woodall Close, Powell Haven, Bereville Court and Savage Croft in Middleton and Milton Road in Willen.

Water Eaton Brook at Water Eaton is also covered by a flood warning, with the areas most at risk being Frensham Drive, Bettina Grove, Doreen Close and Larch Grove.

Less severe flood alerts are also in place in some areas, including on the stretch of the River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton.

A separate flood alert is in place for a stretch of the River Ouzel from Leighton Buzzard to Willen, including Clipstone Brook and Water Eaton Brook.

Although forecasts suggest a wet morning for Milton Keynes, it is expected to turn drier into the afternoon, with the chance of some sunny spells.