Flooding is possible in Milton Keynes warns Environment Agency as alerts issued for River Great Ouse
The agency says that river levels are rising steadily in response to yesterday evening’s rainfall, and that flooding is possible today.
The stretch of the Middle River Great Ouse that is most at risk is from Newport Pagnell to Roxton.
An alert is also in place for a section of the Upper River Great Ouse covering Brackley to Haversham, including Padbury Brook.
A flood alert has been issued for the River Tove in Northamptonshire, with the Environment Agency saying river levels are falling, but remain high.
The areas most at risk are between Towcester and Cosgrove, including Silverstone Brook and the Stoke Bruerne Marina, with the public urged to move cars out of this area.
Although today is expected to be predominantly dry, more rainfall is expected over the weekend across Milton Keynes, and this is likely to be heavy at times.
Despite the forecast rain, the Environment Agency say they are not expecting the situations in any of these areas to escalate, but that they will closely monitor developments.
It is urging the public to take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and to not put themselves in unnecessary danger.
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place covering Milton Keynes from 3pm this afternoon (Friday) until 6am on Sunday December 8, due to strong winds associated with Storm Darragh, which could lead to some disruption and damage.