Flooding warning issued for River Ouzel in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council have issued a flood warning for the River Ouzel that may affect neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes.

The council said the river level is rising and could flood some areas of Bletchley, Fenny Stratford and Caldecotte, specifically Mill Road, Watling Street and Belvedere Lane.

Some roads were underwater

Flooding caused chaos all over Milton Keynes during rush hour yesterday morning.

Sections of city grid roads were underwater and diversions were in place.

There was severe flooding on the H6 from Grafton Street to Marlborough Street at CMK, and also on the V7 Saxon Street, where the southbound stretch between the H5 and H4 was closed due to the volume of water.