A fly-tipper from Milton Keynes caught dumping a tumble dryer at a hotspot in Buckinghamshire has paid dearly in fines and costs.

Ahmeed Oluwaseun Aderibigbe, from Bletchley appeared before magistrates in High Wycombe earlier this month, where he pleaded guilty to an offence of illegal dumping.

The court heard that Bucks Council enforcement officers had placed a surveillance camera at Weasel Lane (National Cycle Route 51) which runs between Bletchley and Winslow. The lane is well used by cyclists, walkers and horse riders, and sporadically by fly-tippers.

Ahmeed Oluwaseun Aderibigbe, from Bletchley, was caught fly-tipping a tumble dryer

On February 1 the camera recorded images of the occupant of a white van illegally dumping a tumble dryer. Enquiries made by enforcement officers established that the driver of the vehicle was Mr Aderibigbe. When interviewed at council offices in Bedford he admitted dumping the dryer after initially failing to take responsibility for his actions.

Magistrates fined Aderibigbe £738 and ordered him to pay £1,086.24 towards the prosecution costs. He was also ordered to pay a £74 victim surcharge making a total of £1,898.24 to pay.

Gareth Williams, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “Our enforcement team pays close attention to fly-tipping hotspots around the county and deploy cameras act as eyes and ears to catch criminals who decide to break the law and fly-tip in Buckinghamshire.

" I hope this case serves as a warning to others, it is better to recycle lawfully than to pay nearly £2,000 to dump illegally. We will not tolerate fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire.”

