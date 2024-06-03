Fly-tippers in Milton Keynes could face driving licence points as part of Conservative crackdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People caught fly-tipping across Milton Keynes and elsewhere could lose their driving licence and even face prison sentences under new government plans.

To help tackle anti-social behaviour across the country, the Conservatives have announced a raft of new measures to improve peoples’ neighbourhoods and encourage community cohesion.

Under the new plans, they will make fly-tipping an offence carrying penalty points against a driving licence, while the worst offenders will face the prospect of losing their licence altogether and prison time.

Other crackdowns on anti-social behaviour will include the ability to kick out anti-social tenants from their neighbourhoods. After three proven instances of anti-social behaviour, local authorities and housing associations will be expected to evict tenants.

It means behaviour which causes havoc among communities and is often linked to other crimes, like domestic violence and drug dealing will be clamped down on.

The new measures build on the Prime Minister’s bold anti-social behaviour plan where he slapped £1,000 fines on fly-tippers, banned nitrous oxide and forced offenders to clean up their own graffiti.

This successful hotspot policing programme will be rolled out in England and Wales too across the next Parliament. This will ensure that millions more hours of patrolling can be targeted in the worst affected areas. Where this is already in place, there has been a huge increase in enforcement, and up to 50 percent decrease in anti-social behaviour.

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister and Leader of the Conservative Party, said:

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their neighbourhood and a sense of pride in the place they call home.

“The Conservatives are the only ones with a clear plan to ensure safety, security and prosperity in your local community and your high street.

“We will take the action needed to crack down on fly-tipping, evict nuisance tenants and stop anti-social behaviour in its tracks so we can build a secure future for everyone across the whole country.”

Gareth Williams, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Chesham and Amersham , said: “We know how anti-social behaviour is a scourge on communities here and as Conservatives we will do whatever we can to stop it.