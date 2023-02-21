Fly tipping crackdown puts Milton Keynes ahead of the rest of England, says council

New figures released by the Department of Environment and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) show Milton Keynes City Council’s crackdown on fly tipping is having a far bigger impact than action being taken elsewhere in the country.

DEFRA has reported that in 2021/22, fly tipping reduced across England by 4%. However in MK, fly tipping came down by a massive 21% over the same period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The significant local impact is thought to be partly due to the City Council installing CCTV at known fly tipping hotspots. As well as acting as a deterrent, this is helping it to increase enforcement.

Fly tipping is down by 21% in Milton Keynes

Evidence such as CCTV and dashcam footage helps not just to track down fly tippers but also to take more effective legal action.

The council issued more than 100 Fixed Penalty Notices in 2022, up from 29 in 2021, and brought almost 20 prosecutions to court, up from five the year before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In January it increased its fixed penalty charge from £250.00 to £400.00 to bring it in line with those of neighbouring councils.

It’s also doing more to educate residents on the social costs of fly tipping, as well as how to report issues and how to dispose of waste properly. More work is being planned to tackle problem areas.

Milton Keynes City Council spends hundreds of thousands of pounds cleaning up fly tipped waste every year. Although commercial waste costs the most to deal with, most Milton Keynes fly tipping incidents involve household rubbish and items from house or shed clear outs, including old furniture and carpets.

Interim Cabinet member for the Public Realm, Cllr Paul Trendall, said: "Our significant efforts to tackle fly tipping across MK are clearly having an impact, and we’ll be learning lessons from our work when we refresh our Fly Tipping Action Plan later this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement