Fly-tipping is at its lowest rate for four years at the moment in Milton Keynes, claim councillors

Leading councilors have announced that fly-tipping rates in MK are currently the lowest they've been in four years.

January saw around 267 fly-tip reports made across the borough – the smallest number since 2018.

The figure has been released by the Labour and Lib Dem Progressive Alliance, who attribute the reduction to the council's "zero tolerance approach" to illegal dumping.

Thousands of fly-tipping incidents a year are reported in MK

They estimate between 4,777-5,038 reports will be made over the current year, which could also be the lowest in recent times, they say.

Official figures, however, show 5,819 reports of fly-tipping were received in MK during 2020-21. This compares to 4,899 the previous year and 5,754 during 2018-19.

Local opposition Conservatives say fly-tipping is on the rise - and they believe the new tip booking system, first introduced during lockdown last year, is partly to blame.

But Labour's Councillor Lauren Townsend, the Cabinet member for Public Realm, said: “These figures show that our zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping works. We have made it clear that there is no excuse for fly-tipping, and have cracked down by installing CCTV in fly-tipping hotspots, prosecuting regular offenders, issuing fines, and making it far easier for people to properly dispose of waste at our tips.”

Around 85% to 90% of fly-tipping reports in MK are about single items, such as black sacks being left on the kerbside and bins not being taken in.

This means there is only a small minority of people who go out of their way to illegally dump waste, says the Progressive Alliance.

The council’s Environmental Crime Unit investigate these cases, and prosecute and issue fines where necessary.

Lib Dem councillor Paul Trendall, the Cabinet member for Customer Services, said: “Conservative councillors may claim the popular tip-booking system increases fly-tipping, but the figures revealed today prove how that simply isn’t true.

"There are more bins across the city, and the tips now have same day bookings. We will continue to do the essentials well, and take further

steps towards a cleaner, greener and safer MK.”