Focus on technology as part of week of events in Milton Keynes
Tech Week, running from September 22 to 26, is set to bring together entrepreneurs, students, businesses and industry leaders for a week of events celebrating artificial intelligence, robotics and new technology.
Tech Week builds on last year’s Artificial Intelligence Festival, with the first day featuring invite-only events including a Tech to Track session with members of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team, and a VIP reception at Bletchley Park.
The flagship event of Tech Week is a Smart City Robotics competition running from Tuesday September 23 to Thursday September 25, which is free to view and is taking place in the centre:mk.
Other events include a one-day conference at the Open University on September 23 about adult learning in the age of artificial intelligence and an MK Business Leaders Tech Summit at Bletchley Park on September 26.
Cabinet member for planning and pacemaking at Milton Keynes City Council Shanika Mahendran said: “Milton Keynes is where the future is being designed and created.
“We’re really looking forward to showcasing what brilliant minds are working on in Milton Keynes and the country in Tech Week, through a really exciting programme that ranges from robotics and AI to national security and gaming.
“Come along to learn why Milton Keynes is the UK’s home of technology and innovation.”
To find out more about what’s on and to register for selected events visit the Milton Keynes Tech Week website.