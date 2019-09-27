Fond farewell for 'excellent' GP surgery in Milton Keynes

A beloved GP surgery in Bletchley is closing on Monday after 40 years of serving the area.

The CCG and NHS England have decided to close Drayton Road Surgery when its long-serving doctor retires next week.

Dr Prabhakar Kusre

Dr Prabhakar Kusre, who is 73 years old, has been the sole GP at the practice for the past 28 years.

He said: "It has been lovely to work here, the staff are very friendly and we are like a family.

"I've known patients by their first name since they were born and all the way into their 30s.

"It's sad the practice is closing. I wanted to retire, but I didn't want to see it close down.

"Unfortunately things are different now in the NHS, they don't want small practices."

Dr Kusre is using his retirement to visit family and friends in India.

The surgery has been open for more than 40 years and has around 3000 patients registered.

These patients will now be divided between other surgeries in the area.

One patient said: "We are so upset that they are closing our practice. It is an excellent surgery and the service and care we receive is fantastic. It is a sad loss to the community."