Food hygiene ratings given to six Milton Keynes establishments and none got top marks

The Food Standards Agency’s website has announced new ratings after inspections carried out at venues in MK

Food hygiene ratings have been given to six Milton Keynes establishments and none got top marks.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Aradela Ltd at 19 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on November 28

• Rated 4: Harvester Pub & Restaurant at Fountain Harvester, London Road, Loughton, Milton Keynes; rated on November 28

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: Gourmet Galleria also trading as Bollywood Express and Biryani Dum at 29 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on November 28

• Rated 4: Peri Peri Original at 25 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on November 28

Another Milton Keynes takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Valicu Food, a takeaway at Queens Court, Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 244 takeaways with ratings, 153 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

A Milton Keynes restaurant has also been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Bollywood Junction Ltd also Trading as Sweet Affaire, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 And 3, Duckworth Court, Oldbrook, Milton Keynes was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.