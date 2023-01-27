New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Milton Keynes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

> Rated 5: Alpla UK (Jimmys Catering Services) at Alpla Ltd, Lasborough Road, Kingston; rated on January 18

> Rated 5: Climb Quest & Base Camp Pizza at Room 2, 11 Winchester Circle, Kingston; rated on January 18

> Rated 5: Harben House at Severn Drive, Newport Pagnell; rated on January 17

> Rated 5: Out Of Office Coffee House at Witan Studios, 280 Witan Gate West, Central Milton Keynes; rated on January 17

> Rated 5: Zizzi at The Hub, Central Milton Keynes; rated on January 17

> Rated 5: Himalaya Tandoori at 2a Cambridge Street, Bletchley; rated on January 16

> Rated 5: Costa Coffee Brooklands Square at Unit 7, 2 Brooklands Road, Brooklands, Milton Keynes; rated on January 12

> Rated 5: Al Fairoz Kebabish at 11 Farthing Grove, Netherfield, Milton Keynes; rated on January 11

Advertisement

Advertisement

> Rated 5: BENUGO at The Mansion, Bletchley Park, Sherwood Drive; rated on January 10

> Rated 5: Bon Viveur at Challenge House, Sherwood Drive, Bletchley; rated on January 10

> Rated 5: MSD (Blue Apple Catering) at Walton Manor, Hullwell Gate Brickhill Street H9 To H10, Milton Keynes; rated on January 5

> Rated 5: Suzuki GB (Olive Catering Services Ltd) at Suzuki Gb Plc, Steinbeck Crescent, Snelshall West, Milton Keynes; rated on January 4

Advertisement

Advertisement

> Rated 5: Poundland at Unit 3a Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, Milton Keynes; rated on January 3

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

> Rated 5: The Coal Hatch at 2 Downham Road, Woburn Sands; rated on January 23

> Rated 5: Milton Keynes Irish Centre at The Pavilion Manor Fields, Watling Street, Bletchley; rated on January 19

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

> Rated 5: Itsu at Unit 148 Midsummer Arcade, centre:mk, Milton Keynes; rated on January 16

> Rated 5: Five Akhis at 186 Waterside, Peartree Bridge, Milton Keynes; rated on January 12

> Rated 5: Greggs at Bp Petrol Station, Childs Way H6 Childs Way, Milton Keynes; rated on January 12

Advertisement

Advertisement

> Rated 5: Smarts Fish & Chips at 5 Melrose Avenue, Bletchley; rated on January 10

> Rated 5: Kebab Centre at 158 Queensway, Bletchley; rated on January 5

> Rated 5: Eastern Express at 30 Church Street, Wolverton; rated on December 21

> Rated 4: The Fat Pizza/The Fat Burger & Desserts at 2 Pimlico Court, Monkston Park, Milton Keynes; rated on January 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

> The food hygiene ratings scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

Advertisement

Advertisement

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary