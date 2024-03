Food hygiene ratings: Top marks for Walnuts School cafe but Bletchley Golden Palace takeaway needs to improve

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

> Rated 5: Ora Cafe at Unit 312 Milton Keynes Business Centre, Hayley Court, Linford Wood; rated on March 19

> Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 5 Station House, 500 Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes; rated on March 18

> Rated 5: Giardino 14 Coffee at 302 Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes; rated on March 18

> Rated 5: Pizza Express at 142-144 Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes; rated on March 18

> Rated 5: Fresh Bar at Sherwood Drive, Bletchley; rated on March 15

> Rated 5: Casa Cento at Unit 12 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes; rated on March 13

> Rated 5: Baxter Storey (Mercedes Benz Financial Services UK Ltd.) at Delaware Drive, Tongwell; rated on March 12

> Rated 5: Eat Drink Revive at Ashton House, Silbury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes; rated on March 11

> Rated 5: Bella Italia at 15 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes; rated on March 8

> Rated 5: Capadocia 2 at 2-4 Market Place, Olney; rated on March 6

> Rated 5: Nando's at Metropolitan House, 1 Mortimer Square, Central Milton Keynes; rated on March 4

> Rated 5: The Walnuts School Cafe at The Walnuts School, Admiral Drive, Hazeley, Milton Keynes; rated on February 29

> Rated 5: Suzuki GB (Olive Catering Services Ltd) at Suzuki Gb Plc, Steinbeck Crescent, Snelshall West, Milton Keynes; rated on February 23

> Rated 4: Aromas at 43 Aylesbury Street, Bletchley; rated on February 6

> Rated 3: Bletchley Bakery Cafe at 27a Queensway, Bletchley; rated on February 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

> Rated 5: The Clocktower at 2 White Horse Drive, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes; rated on March 19

Takeaways

> Rated 5: Subway at 1 Station Road, Newport Pagnell; rated on March 18

> Rated 5: Subway at 28 Mortimer Square, Central Milton Keynes; rated on March 12

> Rated 5: Starbuck Coffee Company at 103 Watling Street, Bletchley; rated on March 11

> Rated 5: Subway at 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes; rated on March 11

> Rated 5: Yumas Kitchen at 19 Darin Court, Crownhill, Milton Keynes; rated on February 23