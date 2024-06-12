Food Standards Agency visits result in top marks for takeaway giant across Milton Keynes

A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK. Photo: Victoria Jones PA

The latest round of hygiene inspections in Milton Keynes has seen top ratings for a takeaway giant while the lowest given was a ‘satisfactory’ score handed to a chippy.

Chippy Chums Fish and Chips in Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes received a three star rating after the venue was visited by Food Standards Agency inspectors last month.

Meanwhile, Little Hermitage, a café in Olney and Papa Luigi Dial-a-Pizza, a takeaway in Stacey Bushes both received four stars, meaning ‘good’.

And those which received top marks were all branches of takeaway giant Subway. The following outlets all received five stars:

• Subway at M1 Motorway Service Area South in Newport Pagnell

• Subway at 1 Station Road, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on March 18

• Subway at 28 Mortimer Square, Central Milton Keynes

• Subway at 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes

• Subway at 5 Winchester Circle, Kingston

It means that of Milton Keynes's 265 similar establishments with ratings, 172 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The Food Standard Agency’s scheme gives businesses a rating from 0 (major improvement is necessary) to 5 (very good), and this is displayed at their premises and online so people can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. They cover handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.