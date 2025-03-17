A food trader that operated illegally and dangerously outside the National Bowl in Milton Keynes, while the venue hosted a Chase and Status concert last year, has been fined more than £3,000.

Smith Finest Food were found trading near the venue on Watling Street in August 2024, attempting to capitalise on passing foot traffic of concert-goers.

The traders were found to be operating without a valid permit, and showed what Milton Keynes City Council called “a blatant disregard for public safety” by serving food on to a live carriageway at a busy taxi drop-off point.

Smith Finest Food also ignored warnings from the Licensing Officer to stop, and parked their unit illegally on a public footpath, also obstructing a redway with their towing vehicle.

Magistrates ordered Mr and Mrs Smith to each pay a fine of £660, costs of £1,000 and a victim surcharge of £264, meaning the trader paid a total of £3,848.

Cabinet member for regulatory services at Milton Keynes City Council Mick Legg said: “This was a blatant disregard for public safety and our action proves that no one is above the law.

“We understand that people want to do business at popular city events, but they must follow the rules like everyone else, as the rules are there for good reason.

“The team will continue to do proactive work to tackle instances like this, protecting customers and ensuring street traders have a satisfactory hygiene rating, public liability insurance, and do not pose a risk to the public.”

