Football fan gets 3-year ban after throwing missile on to pitch at MK Dons V Wrexham match

A man has been sentenced to a three-year football ban for possessing a firework or flare and throwing a missile on to the pitch during at a match between MK Dons and Wrexham AFC at Stadium MK.

Adam Edwards, 29, of New Hall Road, Wrexham, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of a firework or flare at a sporting event and throwing a missile on to a football playing area when he appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on March 26.

Edwards was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, costs of £85 and a fine of £80.

The sentence relates to an incident at the match between MK Dons and Wrexham AFC on February 20.

Dedicated football officer PC Jon Evans, said: “I welcome the court imposing this banning order following the offence and hope it acts as a strong deterrent to anyone who looks to smuggle in pyrotechnic devices to football matches.

“Fans might see football grounds full of smoke and light caused by flares and other devices and think they create a good atmosphere – but they do not. Flares are extremely dangerous and can burn as hot as 1,600 degrees celsius.

“This football banning order will not only restrict Edwards from watching Wrexham play but will also restrict him from watching all regulated football matches in the UK and some international matches and tournaments as well.

“Football matches should be a safe place for all people and Thames Valley Police will always deal with incidents at football matches seriously and apply for Football Banning Orders where appropriate.”