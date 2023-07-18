Football-mad Milton Keynes schoolgirl dreams up winning way to raise money to help others

An enterprising you primary school pupil came up with a winning idea to raise cash to help other people.

Saoirse, who goes to Glastonbury Thorn School in Shenley Church End, wanted to support Camphill MK, the charity that works with adults with learning disabilities and autism.

“My uncle has learning disabilities and has lots of family around him to help, I wanted to help a charity that was close to me in Milton Keynes that helped people like him”, she said.

Saoirse challenged people to get a goal past her to raise cash for Camphill Mk charity

The football-mad youngster came up with the idea of challenging people to get a goal past her – and charging them 50p per shot.

She designed a poster and dropped it to the houses along her street, inviting her neighbours to have a try.

Her efforts paid off and she raised £56 for the charity plus a kindness award from her school.

Glastonbury Thorn head Mr Cursley said: “I am proud of all of the children at GTS as we are a small school with a very big heart. Everything we do is centred around our core values of: honesty, kindness, being sensible, respect and effort.

Saoirse designed her own fundraising poster

"This is why I introduced the GTS Award and the children have been amazing. Saoirse is an excellent example of a GTS citizen and what she has done as part of her award is absolutely amazing. Well done Saoirse!”

Bosses at Camphill MK are also thrilled. They have a fundraising drive to build new houses so they can help more people in MK.

Head of Development Lucy Davies said: “We love that Saoirse did this for our community. These acts of kindness towards our charity are invaluable to our community. Thank you and well done Saoirse!”

Camphill’s Capital Campaign started last year and aims to raise £15m to expand their facilities to double the number of rooms available for adults with learning disabilities and special needs.