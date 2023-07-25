Footbridge closes suddenly at popular Milton Keynes Lake for 'safety reasons'

A footbridge on a popular city lake has been closed by the council for safety reasons.

The bridge is at Lodge Lake near Loughton and forms a crucial part of the circular walk around the lake.

A spokesperson for The Parks Trust said today: “Due to safety reasons, Milton Keynes City Council have closed one of the bridges at Lodge Lake until further notice.

The footbridge at Lodge Lake in Milton Keynes has been closed for safety reasons, making the circular walk impossible

They added: "There is no alternative route, so park users won't be able to complete the circular walk...Thank you for your patience.”

It is not known what is wrong with the bridge and how long the repairs will take.

Lodge Lake is one of the city's ‘on-line’ balancing lakes. It was created in 1981 by building a dam across the Loughton Brook. This holds back water as flow rates in the brook increase, helping to prevent flooding in downstream areas.

The lake is popular with dog walkers and the walk around the lake edge, using the footbridge, takes about 30 minutes..

A Parks Trust spokesperson said: “It's a great spot to enjoy rich and varied birdlife such as herons, swans, little grebes and even the occasional kingfisher.”

“There is a trim trail along the edge of the lake with a series of exercise stations with instructions on how to use them to increase fitness.”

Lodge Lake is also very popular for its fishing. It’s Milton Keynes Angling Association's longest-established carp fishery and there are some huge fish to be caught there.

