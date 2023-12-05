Fordy Runs Satellite Group embraces Inclusivity in every stride

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the heart of Milton Keynes, a community of runners has found its stride at Furzton Lake every Tuesday at 6.30 PM. Since its establishment in March, the "Fordy Runs" Satellite Group has become a vibrant hub for fitness enthusiasts, transforming the lakeside into a meeting point for individuals of all running abilities.

The group's philosophy centres around inclusivity, welcoming participants ranging from casual run-walkers to accomplished 3.19 marathon runners. As the sun sets over Furzton Lake, the diverse assembly of runners showcases that the joy of running knows no bounds and truly caters to everyone.

With its mixed-ability composition, the "Fordy Runs" group emphasizes camaraderie over competition, fostering an environment where runners can come together to enjoy a shared 5K run at an easy pace. Beyond the physical activity, the group places a premium on the social aspect of running, encouraging lively conversations and connections among its members.

MK Fordy Runners