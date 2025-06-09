Forest Gardens starting to bloom across Milton Keynes

Forest Gardens are starting to bloom in Milton Keynes following a council initiative to plant 6,000 trees across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Forest Gardens are turning into great spots for wildlife and flowers to flourish, with flowering lavender and strawberries seen, and families helping to build insect hotels, take part in nature scavenger hunts and complete wildlife surveys.

To allow the public to play their part in keeping the flowers healthy, a 1,000 litre water container has been left in each of the gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the Forest Gardens across the city is one at Leon Recreation Ground in Bletchley, which has seen planters alive with insects and the raised beds home to herbs and pollinator-friendly seeds.

Newly-created Forest Gardens across Milton Keynes are in full bloom this summer

The money for the project came courtesy of £325,000 from the Forestry Commission’s Treescapes Fund.

Cabinet member for sustainability at Milton Keynes City Council Shanika Mahendran said: “The Forest Gardens are not just growing plants, they’re growing a community, biodiversity, and a greener future for Milton Keynes.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.