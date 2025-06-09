Forest Gardens starting to bloom across Milton Keynes
The Forest Gardens are turning into great spots for wildlife and flowers to flourish, with flowering lavender and strawberries seen, and families helping to build insect hotels, take part in nature scavenger hunts and complete wildlife surveys.
To allow the public to play their part in keeping the flowers healthy, a 1,000 litre water container has been left in each of the gardens.
Among the Forest Gardens across the city is one at Leon Recreation Ground in Bletchley, which has seen planters alive with insects and the raised beds home to herbs and pollinator-friendly seeds.
The money for the project came courtesy of £325,000 from the Forestry Commission’s Treescapes Fund.
Cabinet member for sustainability at Milton Keynes City Council Shanika Mahendran said: “The Forest Gardens are not just growing plants, they’re growing a community, biodiversity, and a greener future for Milton Keynes.”