Forget Blackpool - Milton Keynes' own illuminations will return this winter

The spectacular Land of Lights festival is set to return to Milton Keynes later this year with a brand-new look and theme.

Following the success of the event at Gulliver’s Land Theme Park Resort last winter, it will incorporate all new lantern scenes,

The festival features a one-mile-long wonderland of illuminations and will return to the park from October 21 until 25 February 2024.

The Land of Lights returns to Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes this October

But this time it will bring the theme of classic children’s literature to life.

Thousands of people from across the country attended the event after it arrived in the city last year, exploring the festival’s enchanting installations, which includes more than 7,000 individual lanterns and hundreds of thousands LED lights.

Darren Hoy, Land of Lights Festival Manager, said: “We’re over the moon to announce that Land of Lights is set to return in late 2023 even bigger and better than before.

“The festival proved to be really popular, enchanting visitors of all ages, and we can’t wait to put on another magical experience again this year.

“The theme this time will be classic children’s books and literature and will include a wide variety of installations from popular and much-loved characters and scenes including Alice in Wonderland, Gulliver’s Travels, the much-loved classic, Wind in the Willows and more.”

More than 100 people are involved in the hand-crafted production process for Land of Lights, undertaken by the American-owned Zigong Lantern Group, an award-winning custom designer and manufacturer of handcrafted lamp art.

Darren said: “We’ll be working closely with the team at Zigong Lantern Group to put together another show-stopper here at Gulliver’s, lighting up Milton Keynes again this winter and to give people a different experience than last time. We’re all so excited to see the end product come October!”

Justin Corsa, CEO of Zigong Lantern Group, said: “The feedback and experience from last year was excellent, but we have advanced even further, and are confident that it will be even greater.”