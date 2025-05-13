Forget mowing your lawn this month in Milton Keynes- visit this collection of old lawn mowers instead

By Sally Murrer
Published 13th May 2025, 16:48 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 17:56 BST
The collection of old lawnmowers can be seen at Milton Keynes Museumplaceholder image
People are invited to join the Old Lawnmower Club on the green, green grass of Milton Keynes Museum this weekend.

It’s officially 'no mow May' and Milton Keynes Museum has the perfect way to fill the extra time – by attending The Old Lawnmower Club's annual rally at the Wolverton history hub.

The cutting-edge club boasts 100s of members as curiosity in the machines through the years continues to grow – much like that grass.

Anyone who has an interest in the development of the machines can see dozens of mowers expected to be lined up for inspection.

Aside from the rare mowers on show from club members, the Museum’s own fine collection will be open, showing some of the earliest examples in existence.

The event is 'edging' nearer, and everyone is invited to visit on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18 to check out the machinery of days past and see some in action.

For more information, visit here.

