Forget the problems getting diesel - you can pour free CHOCOLATE MILK out of the pump at this Milton Keynes service station

The Welcome Break in Newport Pagnell is running the free pump for one day only – Thursday April 14.

With millions of people set to travel over Easter weekend, the company said it wanted to give children a treat.

The pumps have been installed at Welcome Break service stations all over the country and they will dispense normal chocolate milk as well as chocolate oat milk.

Children can help themselves to free chocolate milk

Children are welcome to top up their beakers with the milk to ease the boredom of long car journeys.

The news comes as the Citizen reports pumps all over MK are running out of diesel as part of the national shortage and panic buying.

All children will have to do to get their hands on the chocolatey pick-me-up is fill up their beakers from the pump, whilst accompanied by an adult.

Featuring a bright Easter floral design and decorated with eggs, the green and white pump will be housed just inside of the front doors at Welcome Break Newport Pagnell North services from 11am until 5pm.

The day is expected to be one of the busiest travelling periods next week, as people prepare to travel up and down the country over the long Easter weekend.

John Diviney, CEO at Welcome Break, said: “With travel very much back on the agenda this Easter, we wanted to give the more than one million people stopping at Welcome Break services across the Easter holidays a little treat. The very special chocolate pump will be in Welcome Break’s Newport Pagnell North services from 11am to 5pm on Thursday 14th April so children can enjoy a cup of delicious chocolate milk to get them in the mood for Easter weekend!”

Over the Easter period up until May 6, Welcome Break will be offering money off fuel purchases. Customers will receive 10p off every litre of fuel when they spend £10 or more on food or drink at participating sites.