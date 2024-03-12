'Forgotten' estate finally gets bus service in Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Arriva bus company has responded to lobbying to provide a bus service for a ‘forgotten’ area of Milton Keynes.
They have agreed to extend the 3/3A bus route to cover Glebe Farm and Eagle Farm, two estates that consist of hundreds of homes near Wavendon.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The extended service will begin on 14th April and include the usual stops at Broughton, Kingston, Magna Park and the City Centre
The move comes thanks to extensive lobbying from local Conservative dad and daughter duo of councillors, David and Victoria Hopkins, who say residents have been waiting up to six years for a bus service.
Cllr Victoria Hopkins, ward councillor for Danesborough & Walton, said: “I have dealt with numerous resident enquiries and concerns which often come back to social isolation, loneliness and depression caused by the lack of affordable connectivity for residents in Eagle Farm South and Glebe Farm to shops, medical facilities (including the hospital) and general social and leisure interaction.
"Arriva, having listened to our pleas to reroute the 3/3a, are to be congratulated and we look forward to residents in these parts of our Wavendon finally having affordable, timetabled access to all that MK has to offer.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr David Hopkins said: “The experience of Eagle Farm South and Glebe Farm residents serves to highlight the very real need to adhere to our much-promoted policy of Infrastructure before Expansion (I before E) to ensure public transport services are available as soon as homes are built rather than having to wait over six years, as has been the case for Eagle Farm South and Glebe Farm residents”.