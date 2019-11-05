Forgotten grave of First World War hero gets a makeover in time for Remembrance Day in Milton Keynes

The forgotten and neglected grave of a Milton Keynes war hero has been given a makeover in time for Remembrance Day.

The grave of Lieutenant Colonel Heber Martin Williams was spotted in Newport Pagnell's Tickford Street cemetery and a photo was put on Facebook by resident Scott Humphries.

Scott did some research and discovered Mr Williams commanded a battalion during the First World War. He led the 1st and then the 2nd Buckinghamshire Battalion of the Oxford and Bucks Light Infantry in France on the front line between 1915 and 1916.

"Even the Royal British Legion wasn’t aware we had such a high ranking officer in our midst....It’s a shame his grave looks dirty and forgotten," said Scott.

The post prompted dozens of comments on the 'Newport Pagnell General Chit Chat' page - and even an offer to clean it from a British Legion club member.

Residents have now vowed to lay poppies at the newly-restored grave.

Mr Williams died on May 27 1927 at the age of 69. Born in Wolverton and an employee of Wolverton Works, he was awarded the rare Territorial Force War Medal and the Silver War Badge.