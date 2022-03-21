Former Bletchley Park worker celebrates her 100th birthday in Milton Keynes

A former nurse who worked at Bletchley Park during the war is celebrated her 100th birthday in style.

Sylvia Goff is named in the Roll of Honour on the Bletchley Park website under her maiden name of Williams.

Born in Cornwall on March 26 1922, he started her nursing training at Truro hospital.

Sylvia Goff is about to celebrate her 100th birthday in Milton Keynes

Then she joined the WAAF in 1940 and after training was sent to Bletchley Park, where she served for five years.

After the war Sylvia went back to Cornwall for awhile then in 1947 moved to Salford, then Woburn Sands and finally moved to Bletchley in 1960. She has lived there ever since.

Sylvia had six children and looked after her husband for many years until he died in 2016,

Her daughter, also called Sylvia, said: "She has been a wonderful mother - just the best.

Sylvia pictured during her Bletchley Park years with the WAAF

"All our friends were always welcome at home and would have them all in. There was always good food on the table. Even now she asks us all if we are ok and do we need anything!"

In 2017, at the age of 95, Sylvia went on a cruise on the Queen Elizabeth with a couple of her children.

"Mum had a fantastic time and still talks about it all the time. It sure was a holiday we will never forget with her," said her daughter.

She said her mum puts her long life down to good living and "equal amounts of work rest and play".