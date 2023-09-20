Former boss of John Lewis in Milton Keynes takes on new job as head of city charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The woman who headed up MK’s John Lewis store is moving to a new job as chief executive of Willen Hospice charity.

Kate Broadhurst will take up her position in January 2024, replacing Peta Wilkinson, who steps down next month.

The CEO job was advertised by the hospice in June, with a salary of around £110,000 a year.

Kate will help the hospice grow and ensure that it raises the £5.9 million a year – or £11 a minute- it needs to operate. Less than 20% of its funding comes from the government and the rest has to be raised by the local community.

She has had a 23 year career at the John Lewis Partnership, during which she has led three multi-million pound department store businesses and held several Head Office based strategic leadership roles.

Her most recent roles include Head of Branch for the successful Milton Keynes store and Head of Democratic Vitality, Proposition and Insight.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Willen Hospice. As a member of the Milton Keynes community, I have always been inspired by the passion, dedication and commitment that everyone shows in providing this vital service and care to our local community.

“On meeting members of the team I felt the real pride and restlessness to continue to provide for patients and families at their time of greatest need, which is both humbling and inspiring. Peta has left a lasting legacy and it is a real honour to be taking on this role at this time in the hospice’s journey.

“I look forward to supporting the team and all who so generously support Willen, in building on, and securing the future of, the incredible and inspiring proposition that has been such an important and loved part of our community for many years."

Kate lives in Milton Keynes and has had a number of voluntary roles in the city.. These included five years as a non-executive director with early years care and education provider, Childbase Partnership, and non-executive Board Trustee with Camphill Communities, a charity supporting adults with learning disabilities.

She has also been Chair and board member of the Milton Keynes Shopping Centre Association and an active Board Member of the MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District.

Paul Davis, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Willen Hospice, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Kate to the Hospice as our CEO.

"We would like to express our gratitude to Peta for her commitment to Willen Hospice and our community over the past six years. Under Peta’s leadership the Hospice has achieved a 40% growth in income and significant expansion of care provision, ensuring we rise to meet the increasing demand for our services and complexity of needs of our patients and their families.