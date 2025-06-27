Former escape room goes on the market as quirky cut-price home in Milton Keynes

Thousands of people have enjoyed battling their way out of the Witchcraft & Wizardry premises over the years in Stratford Road, Wolverton.

But the venue closed down some time ago and has now been put on the market as a freehold single storey house – with a bargain price of £150,000.

Although considerable work is needed to knock it into shape, estate agents Taylors describe it as “ideal for an investment opportunity.”

The property, which consists of three bare rooms totalling 641 square feet plus an outside WC, has its own entrance with ample off-street parking within a secure area.

For a peek inside, look through our photo gallery.

