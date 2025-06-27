This is what the property looked like as an escape roomplaceholder image
This is what the property looked like as an escape room

Former escape room goes on the market as quirky cut-price home in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 27th Jun 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 13:27 BST
The chance to buy a former escape room and turn it into a dream home has been unlocked in Milton Keynes.

Thousands of people have enjoyed battling their way out of the Witchcraft & Wizardry premises over the years in Stratford Road, Wolverton.

But the venue closed down some time ago and has now been put on the market as a freehold single storey house – with a bargain price of £150,000.

Although considerable work is needed to knock it into shape, estate agents Taylors describe it as “ideal for an investment opportunity.”

The property, which consists of three bare rooms totalling 641 square feet plus an outside WC, has its own entrance with ample off-street parking within a secure area.

For a peek inside, look through our photo gallery.

The escape room today

Escape room goes up for sale in MK - as a house

The escape room today Photo: Taylors

The property has its own access off the street and a large driveway

Escape room goes up for sale in MK - as a house

The property has its own access off the street and a large driveway Photo: Taylors

There's plenty of room for off-street parking

Escape room goes up for sale in Mk - as a house

There's plenty of room for off-street parking Photo: Taylors

This is what the floorplan looks like

Escape room goes up for sale in MK - as a house

This is what the floorplan looks like Photo: Taylors

