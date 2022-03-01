Former leader of Milton Keynes Council resigns

The former leader of MK Council and past mayor Cllr Andrew Geary has today announced his resignation.

He is stepping down following 20 years of public service on the council.

The Conservative councillor Andrew Geary, who is a farmer, was first elected to serve the people of Hanslope Park in 2002. The ward later became known as Newport Pagnell North and then changed to Hanslope in 2014 following a boundary review.

Cllr Andrew Geary is stepping down

He has represented the same ward throughout his entire time at Milton Keynes Council.

Cllr Geary has been hugely influential in the progress of Milton Keynes, having served as the leader of the council when the Conservatives were last in control between 2011-2014 and also as chair of the Development Control Committee.

He was Milton Keynes’ Mayor between 2020-2021, when he made supporting the city’s small businesses and keeping the city’s spirits up a key priority during one of MK’s most difficult years due to the Covid pandemic.

An avid sports fan and supporter of MK Dons and Northampton Saints, Cllr Geary played a leading role in the city’s bid to host the Rugby World Cup at Stadium MK in 2015.

He also ran the Milton Keynes Marathon during his time as Mayor, ultimately raising a total of £10,000 for his chosen charities, the MK Dons Sports and Education Trust and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Cllr Alex Walker, leader of the Conservative group, said: “Andrew has been a hardworking ward councillor throughout who has shared a wealth of knowledge, experience, and friendship with members of this Chamber over the years.

"He has gone above and beyond for Milton Keynes, serving not only as leader of the council, but also as Mayor during one of the most difficult years for our city.

"His public duty is second to none and we wish Andrew well and thank him for his twenty years of commitment and service to Milton Keynes.”

Cllr Geary said: "It’s been an honour to have been a Conservative Cllr for 20 years serving the local village communities and more recently the town of Newport Pagnell.