Former Made in Chelsea star comes to Milton Keynes for incredible world record attempt

Former Made in Chelsea star Josh Patterson will be pounding the streets of Milton Keynes on Monday as part of his remarkable world record attempt to complete 76 marathons in 76 days.

The 33-year-old star, who was known as ‘JP’, is aiming to raise £1m for the Samaritans with his efforts.

He will be one of thousands of people taking part in the Milton Keynes Marathon weekend and is due to start running at 9am.

Former Made in Chelsea star Josh Patterson is running 76 marathons in 76 days. Milton Keynes will be his 64th

This will be his 64th marathon in as many days. He’s currently on Marathon 59 in Plymouth, then he’s on to Truro, Exeter, Salisbury and Winchester. Eventually he will have covered every city in the UK.

Josh is a passionate mental health advocate and has personal experience of suicidal thoughts. He has spoken out in the past about how he tried to take his own life at the age of just 13 after his parents divorced.

In 2018 he hit another low when his relationship with Made in Chelsea co-star Binky Felstead broke down after the birth of their daughter India.

“For most of my life I have struggled with my mental health,” he told Mail Online. “I have had bad bouts of depression. I've been at the point of contemplating suicide.

Josh is running daily marathons in every single city in the UK

“I have pretty bad anxiety that I live with every day. When I was younger there was a real lack of understanding of what it was and the support in place for it.”

Josh started his daily marathons on February 27 and will finish in mid-May. If he succeeds, he will become the first person in history to run a marathon in all 76 cities of the UK consecutively.

You can view his JustGiving page here.

Josh said: “As someone who has been affected by mental illness over the years, I empathize immensely with each and every person that has faced such an objection in their life. Luckily, I've been blessed that when I hit the lowest points in my life, I have had access to a support network and a therapist to enable me to come through the other side.

"Sadly, this is not a reality for everyone and for me, that is not ok. It is simply unimaginable to have to face mental health problems alone. My goal is to raise £1,000,000 to help as many people going through these struggles as I possibly can, ensuring they get the support they crucially need from Samaritans.”

You can follow Josh’s extraordinary journey on his Instagram page here.

The multi-award-winning Milton Keynes Marathon Weekend attracts thousands of people from all over the country. It includes the Rocket 5k and Turing 10K on Sunday 30 April, and the MK Marathon Relay, MK Half Marathon or MK Marathon on May 1, Bank Holiday Monday.

There is also acolourful Superhero Fun Run on Monday morning followed by entertainment, face painting and a fun fair.